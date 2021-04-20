Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$45.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities restated a buy rating and set a C$36.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.25.

Shares of TSE GIL opened at C$41.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -28.95. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$39.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.66.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

