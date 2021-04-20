Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,460 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,368,708 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,552,000 after acquiring an additional 952,957 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $88,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.6% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -80.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

