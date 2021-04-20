Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

WMB stock opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.38, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $24.69.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

