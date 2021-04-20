Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises about 1.5% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $71.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $61.41. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.45.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

