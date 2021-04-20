Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,502 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

