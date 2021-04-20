Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,346 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Wedbush increased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.