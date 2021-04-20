Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $6.95 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain accounts for 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 65,562 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,809,707.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $51,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,570 shares of company stock worth $3,025,261. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of IRM opened at $38.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.86%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.