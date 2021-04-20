Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after purchasing an additional 952,081 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in Amgen by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,028,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,578,000 after purchasing an additional 412,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.14.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.62. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.