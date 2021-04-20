Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,672 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 123,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 32,715 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KB opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $49.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. As a group, analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

