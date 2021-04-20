Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the quarter. National Retail Properties makes up about 1.6% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of National Retail Properties worth $5,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 15.1% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,211.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

