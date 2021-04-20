Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

ZBH opened at $172.53 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $173.22. The company has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,078.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

