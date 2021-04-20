Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,325 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $53.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

