Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 4,325 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 86,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,194 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of EPD opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.84%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

