Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 4,437 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,437 shares during the quarter. Compass Diversified accounts for approximately 1.9% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 56,395 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CODI shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Compass Diversified has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of CODI opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $25.43.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.61 per share, with a total value of $94,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,034. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 2,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $55,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock worth $1,219,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

