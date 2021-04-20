Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Gladstone Investment accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Gladstone Investment worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 528,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 65,547 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. 477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,227. Gladstone Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 34.86% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 93.33%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

