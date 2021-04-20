GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,536.21 ($20.07).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,332.40 ($17.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,281.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,343.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.62. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In related news, insider Urs Rohner acquired 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 638 shares of company stock worth $866,798.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

