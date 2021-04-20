Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.92

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.92 and traded as high as $11.51. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $11.42, with a volume of 1,858 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.44 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

