Glencore plc (GLNCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

