Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the March 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GLNCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.81. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

