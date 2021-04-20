Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Z. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after buying an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

NASDAQ Z opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $72,571.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,987,851.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Z has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.