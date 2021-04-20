Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total value of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 503,443 shares of company stock valued at $97,164,192. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $184.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.73 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.71 and a 1-year high of $308.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.95.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.