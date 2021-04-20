Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 718 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter.

KBE opened at $52.63 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

