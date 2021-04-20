Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $219,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 104.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.63. The company has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $33.01 and a 52-week high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

