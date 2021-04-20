Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 242 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

VNQI stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $57.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.42.

