Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. William Blair raised shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gogo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Gogo in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Gogo alerts:

GOGO traded down $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 63,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84. The company has a market cap of $907.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.48. Gogo has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Gogo in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Gogo by 130.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $3,852,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.