Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a specialty finance company. The Company invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.33. 656,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,269. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. Research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.6% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 28.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth about $57,000. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

