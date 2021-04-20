GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,703 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 481.9% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,307,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,685 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 396,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 209,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,869,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $29.72 and a 1-year high of $72.90.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

