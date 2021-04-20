GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $116,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,197 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 36.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE:COP opened at $50.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 million, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.64.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.