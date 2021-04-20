GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $149,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

VO opened at $229.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $139.33 and a 1-year high of $231.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

