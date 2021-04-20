GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,627 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

RIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

