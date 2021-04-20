GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,310 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. United Bank increased its position in Oracle by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 19,218 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,153,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $247,968,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $78.75 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $80.21. The firm has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.04.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

