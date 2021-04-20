GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,700 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of NIO by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,448,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,059 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,626,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,014,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,879 shares during the period.

NYSE NIO opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upped their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

