GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $108,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ONEOK by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

NYSE:OKE opened at $51.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $52.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

