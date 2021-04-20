Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Raised by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.24% of Graco worth $28,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $75.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.49. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $76.98.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,532 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,786 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

