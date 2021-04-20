Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Lessened by Optas LLC

Optas LLC cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 in the last ninety days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. 1,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,337. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.79 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

