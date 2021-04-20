Graphic Packaging (GPK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $18.39 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.