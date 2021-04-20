Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

GPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

GPK stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.38. 41,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,351. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $192,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

