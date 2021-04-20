Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Graybug Vision from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the first quarter worth $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRAY traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,781. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

