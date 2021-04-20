Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CSFB raised their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (down previously from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

TSE GWO opened at C$34.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$32.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. Great-West Lifeco has a 52-week low of C$19.13 and a 52-week high of C$35.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.27, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

In related news, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings acquired 366,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,259,181.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. Insiders purchased a total of 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420 over the last quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

