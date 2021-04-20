GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, a cargo van and a double decker. It also offer key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get GreenPower Motor alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GP. Maxim Group increased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GreenPower Motor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.60.

NASDAQ GP opened at $17.95 on Friday. GreenPower Motor has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $374.72 million and a P/E ratio of -138.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.43.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $3,461,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.