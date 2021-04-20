Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 13.54%.

GNTY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $471.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.82 per share, for a total transaction of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,889,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randall R. Kucera sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 20,222 shares of company stock worth $656,216 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

