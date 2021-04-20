Guild Investment Management Inc. Buys 795 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 3.6% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $269.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average of $232.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.41 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total transaction of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

