Guild Investment Management Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Guild Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,101 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Shares of FB opened at $301.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $168.34 and a one year high of $315.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $286.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total transaction of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,528,668 shares of company stock valued at $428,312,941. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

