Guild Investment Management Inc. Invests $424,000 in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SKT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 110,702 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.39 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.