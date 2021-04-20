Guild Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Guild Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,424,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,244 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 514.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,334,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,017,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,998,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,571 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 599,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 301,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,413,000 after acquiring an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $128.04 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $89.45 and a twelve month high of $174.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.54.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

