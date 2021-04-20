Guild Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 822 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Amgen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 1,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

