Guild Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 46,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Energy Fuels by 70.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 691,008 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Energy Fuels by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 863,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 455,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 195,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Energy Fuels by 4,028.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 136,193 shares during the last quarter. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,363.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $253,160. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market cap of $716.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $7.83.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.88.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.