Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.00 (OTCMKTS:GULTU)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0006 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.
Shares of GULTU stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
