Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.74.

