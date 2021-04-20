Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 116,916 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 5,261.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,916 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

NYSE NLY opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.00 million. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.00%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.